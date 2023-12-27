SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 5,870 Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 31.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,992,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,298,000 after buying an additional 4,343,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after buying an additional 547,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after buying an additional 527,261 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,789,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $987,630,000 after buying an additional 303,965 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,866,000 after buying an additional 114,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,194,892.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,194,892.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.75. 42,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,351. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $125.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.45.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $587.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.12 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.72%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

