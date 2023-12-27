SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,893 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $595,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.76. 620,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,904,924. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.76. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $63.94. The company has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.56.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

