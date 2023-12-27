SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Hits New 52-Week High at $192.96

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $192.96 and last traded at $192.65, with a volume of 1873252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.72.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Gold Shares

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

