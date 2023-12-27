Sparta 24 Ltd. Buys Shares of 4,000 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sparta 24 Ltd. bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000. Tesla accounts for about 1.3% of Sparta 24 Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 18,659 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,807 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 888 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.24.

TSLA stock traded up $5.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.43. 38,601,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,304,406. The company has a market cap of $834.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,722 shares of company stock worth $5,526,538. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

