Sparta 24 Ltd. Buys 20,016 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sparta 24 Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 145.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,016 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 15.9% of Sparta 24 Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sparta 24 Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $12,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 36.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,897,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.3% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000,000 after acquiring an additional 195,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $410.54. 6,184,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,424,691. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $259.73 and a 12 month high of $411.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.69.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.8083 per share. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.