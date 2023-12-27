SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading 6.6% Higher Over Last Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $347.36 million and approximately $52.74 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000809 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00022348 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,003.32 or 1.00107466 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00012164 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00010796 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.04 or 0.00186334 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003670 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,364,518,502 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,364,518,502.35214 with 1,249,851,018.6960192 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.33513904 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 177 active market(s) with $62,329,509.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

