Secure Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Secure Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,907 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.63. The stock had a trading volume of 465,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,977. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $98.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.96.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.46.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

