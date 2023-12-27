Secure Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Secure Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $233.22. 295,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,477. The company has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $233.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.