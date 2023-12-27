Secure Asset Management LLC Invests $1.17 Million in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 624,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 734,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.4% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 134,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 34,408 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,758,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,375,101. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.99 and a 200 day moving average of $45.34. The company has a market cap of $117.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $48.01.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

