Secure Asset Management LLC Invests $1.17 Million in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2023

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 624,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 734,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.4% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 134,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 34,408 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,758,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,375,101. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.99 and a 200 day moving average of $45.34. The company has a market cap of $117.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $48.01.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.