Secure Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,474 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Repay worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 325.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 42.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 53.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Repay

In other news, CAO Thomas Eugene Sullivan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Repay Stock Performance

Shares of Repay stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.55. The stock had a trading volume of 115,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,834. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Repay had a negative net margin of 14.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $74.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.73 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RPAY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Repay from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Repay from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.32.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

