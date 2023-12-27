Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $49.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.99.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

