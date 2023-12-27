Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives $416.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $416.11.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 5.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $980,515,000 after purchasing an additional 136,465 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,815,000 after buying an additional 39,660 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Saia by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,105,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,662,000 after buying an additional 41,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Saia by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,616,000 after buying an additional 35,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Saia by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 858,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,504,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $457.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.52. Saia has a 1 year low of $204.02 and a 1 year high of $461.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $402.54 and its 200-day moving average is $394.46.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.98 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

