Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Saga Communications Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of SGA stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.08. The firm has a market cap of $138.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.40. Saga Communications has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $27.27.

Get Saga Communications alerts:

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $29.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.85 million. Saga Communications had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 9.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Saga Communications will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saga Communications Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saga Communications

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Saga Communications’s previous None dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Saga Communications’s payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGA. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Saga Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saga Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Saga Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 58.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Saga Communications

(Get Free Report)

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.