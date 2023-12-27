Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Takes Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after buying an additional 33,270 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,758.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $102.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $95.01 and a 52-week high of $130.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

