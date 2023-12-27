Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,710.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 20,349,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,031,000 after purchasing an additional 20,228,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,447,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,363,000 after buying an additional 746,459 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $88,634,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 947,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,606,000 after buying an additional 462,016 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $181.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.77. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $147.94 and a one year high of $182.19. The stock has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

