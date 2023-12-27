Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Acquires 174 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in RTX were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Quarry LP bought a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in RTX by 122.4% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

RTX Stock Up 1.0 %

RTX opened at $84.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.10. The company has a market cap of $120.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

