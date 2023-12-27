Reviewing Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) & POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET)

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) and Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.0% of POET Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Advantest shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of POET Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares POET Technologies and Advantest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POET Technologies -2,526.04% -184.98% -147.49% Advantest 16.98% 23.18% 14.39%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POET Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Advantest 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for POET Technologies and Advantest, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

POET Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 733.52%. Given POET Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe POET Technologies is more favorable than Advantest.

Risk & Volatility

POET Technologies has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantest has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares POET Technologies and Advantest’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POET Technologies $550,000.00 69.51 -$21.04 million ($0.55) -1.64 Advantest $4.15 billion 6.11 $964.96 million $1.01 34.04

Advantest has higher revenue and earnings than POET Technologies. POET Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advantest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Advantest beats POET Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques. It also develops photonic integrated components. The company serves the data center, telecommunications, Internet of things and industrial sensing, automotive LIDAR, optical coherence tomography for medical devices, and virtual reality systems markets. The company was formerly known as Opel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to POET Technologies Inc. in June 2013. POET Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Advantest

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics systems in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Service and other departments. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry, as well as offers test systems for SoC semiconductor devices, and test systems for memory semiconductors devices. The Mechatronics Related Business segment provides test handlers; mechatronic-applied products for handling semiconductor devices; and device interfaces, which serve as interfaces with the devices that are measured, as well as nano-technology related products. The Service And Other Departments segment provides test solutions of system level testing customer solutions for the semiconductor and modules, and support services. This segment is also involved in the sale of consumables and used products, and equipment lease business, and others. It also engages in the research and development activities and provides maintenance and support services. The company was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

