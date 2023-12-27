RDA Financial Network Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,561 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 655 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 719 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,409,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $674.62 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $681.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $596.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $565.92.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $15.00 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Costco Wholesale

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,377 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,511. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.