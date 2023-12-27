RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RBA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RB Global presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Get RB Global alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RBA

RB Global Price Performance

RBA stock opened at $66.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.98, a PEG ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.26. RB Global has a 52-week low of $51.07 and a 52-week high of $68.25.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.92 million. Equities research analysts forecast that RB Global will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. RB Global’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Insider Activity at RB Global

In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $72,138.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Fandozzi sold 238,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total transaction of $14,824,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $72,138.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,187.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,212 shares of company stock worth $15,139,394 in the last 90 days. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RB Global

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance grew its position in RB Global by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in RB Global by 1.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Claret Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in RB Global by 1.7% in the third quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 14,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of RB Global by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RB Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.