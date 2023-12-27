ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Purchased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,820,000 after buying an additional 652,159 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2,388.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 360,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,417,000 after buying an additional 345,756 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,289,000. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,567,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $95.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.