Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 12.8 %

Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.28.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 59.25% and a negative return on equity of 98.12%. The business had revenue of $19.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.74 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $46,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9,665.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

