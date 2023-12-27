Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 12.8 %
Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.28.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 59.25% and a negative return on equity of 98.12%. The business had revenue of $19.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.74 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.
