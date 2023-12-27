PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

PG&E has a payout ratio of 3.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PG&E to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.0%.

NYSE PCG opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.15. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in PG&E in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 162.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PCG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PG&E presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.68.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

