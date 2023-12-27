PegNet Tops One Day Volume of $388.97 (PEG)

PegNet (PEG) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 27th. One PegNet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0351 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PegNet has a total market cap of $78.12 million and approximately $388.97 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PegNet has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s genesis date was August 19th, 2019. PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The official message board for PegNet is medium.com/@pegnetcash. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @pegnetnews. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.cash.

Buying and Selling PegNet

According to CryptoCompare, “PEGNET (CHF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. PEGNET has a current supply of 2,227,955,499.0044 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PEGNET is 0.03378725 USD and is down -8.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $391.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pegnet.cash.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

