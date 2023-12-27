Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th.

Pegasystems has a payout ratio of 4.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pegasystems to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.2%.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEGA traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.61. 38,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,872. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.73 and a beta of 1.08. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $32.62 and a 1 year high of $59.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.49. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $334.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.61 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEGA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Pegasystems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on PEGA

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,261 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $66,076.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Leon Trefler sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $42,444.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $66,076.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,571 shares of company stock valued at $393,875. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Quarry LP bought a new position in Pegasystems in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 387.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.