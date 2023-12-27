Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $309.00

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 309 ($3.93) and last traded at GBX 26.12 ($0.33), with a volume of 4793618 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.40 ($0.30).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.33) target price on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.
Pantheon Resources Stock Up 11.6 %
About Pantheon Resources
Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres located in North America.
