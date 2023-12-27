Pacific Assets (LON:PAC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $390.00

Pacific Assets (LON:PAC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 390 ($4.96) and last traded at GBX 383 ($4.87), with a volume of 107468 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 385 ($4.89).
Pacific Assets Stock Down 0.5 %
The stock has a market cap of £463.28 million, a P/E ratio of 1,833.33 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 360.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 364.20.
Pacific Assets Company Profile
Pacific Assets Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is managed by First State Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
