Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) vs. First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Critical Review

Oxford Instruments and First Solar are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oxford Instruments and First Solar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Instruments $536.00 million 2.93 $70.63 million N/A N/A First Solar $3.16 billion 5.81 -$44.17 million $4.42 38.90

Oxford Instruments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Solar.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Instruments N/A N/A N/A First Solar 14.99% 8.35% 5.67%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Oxford Instruments and First Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

82.1% of First Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of First Solar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Oxford Instruments has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Solar has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Oxford Instruments and First Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Instruments 0 1 0 0 2.00 First Solar 0 4 21 0 2.84

First Solar has a consensus target price of $235.19, suggesting a potential upside of 36.79%. Given First Solar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Solar is more favorable than Oxford Instruments.

Summary

First Solar beats Oxford Instruments on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxford Instruments



Oxford Instruments plc designs and supplies technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and raman microscopy; deposition and etch tools; low temperature systems; optical imaging; nuclear magnetic resonance, modular optical spectroscopy; and x-ray. Its products are used in various industries, such as advanced manufacturing, agriculture and food, astronomy, automotive and aerospace, bio imaging and life science, chemical and catalysis, energy generation and storage, forensics and environment, geology, petrology, mining, metals, alloys, composites, ceramics, pharma, photonics, polymers, quantum technologies, semiconductors, microelectronics, and data storage. Oxford Instruments plc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

About First Solar



First Solar, Inc. provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners. The company was formerly known as First Solar Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to First Solar, Inc. in 2006. First Solar, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

