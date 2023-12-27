Oppenheimer Reiterates Outperform Rating for Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Oppenheimer in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 63.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fusion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of -1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $8.90.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.41 million. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,136.55% and a negative return on equity of 48.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $10,405,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,681,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,649,000 after buying an additional 1,989,403 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,055,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,738,000 after buying an additional 1,481,037 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,839,000. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,177,000. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

