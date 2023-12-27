Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OMCL. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Omnicell from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BTIG Research cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 15.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,137,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,374,000 after purchasing an additional 674,824 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,815,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,829,000 after buying an additional 537,452 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 12,425.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 482,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,731,000 after buying an additional 478,636 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter worth $22,291,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 40.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 983,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,731,000 after acquiring an additional 281,305 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OMCL opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $28.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -50.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $298.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.53 million. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. Analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

