Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.60.

OLN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Olin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Olin from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Olin from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Olin from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Olin in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Olin Price Performance

OLN opened at $55.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.42. Olin has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $64.70.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Olin had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Olin will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Olin by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 19,820 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Olin by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 371,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Olin by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 17,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Olin by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 204,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,444 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Articles

