Occidental Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 293.5% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 21,730 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after acquiring an additional 22,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.82.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ITW stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $263.98. The company had a trading volume of 63,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,615. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.23 and its 200 day moving average is $242.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.06 and a fifty-two week high of $264.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.