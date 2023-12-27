Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000. RTX accounts for about 0.5% of Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in RTX by 1.1% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 15.4% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in RTX by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 38,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in RTX by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $84.21. 1,616,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,785,179. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

