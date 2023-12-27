Oak Thistle LLC Purchases Shares of 4,461 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,000. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 0.5% of Oak Thistle LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 53,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,552,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,277,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 135,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $401.33. 265,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $374.69 and its 200-day moving average is $395.84.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DE. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

