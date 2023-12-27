Oak Thistle LLC Invests $1.72 Million in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000. Eaton accounts for 0.5% of Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $240.89. 316,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $96.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.42. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $150.86 and a 1-year high of $241.36.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 46.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.85.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

