Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,000. McDonald’s comprises approximately 0.6% of Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.6% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,754 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $673,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 5.7% in the third quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.0% during the third quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.3 %

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $293.77. 424,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,696,229. The company has a market capitalization of $213.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.34 and its 200 day moving average is $279.99. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald’s

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,912 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.