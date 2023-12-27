Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Nutrien has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Nutrien has a dividend payout ratio of 43.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nutrien to earn $4.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $57.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC reduced their price target on Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Nutrien from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.65.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 291.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. 62.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

