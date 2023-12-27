Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading Down 2.6%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.92 and last traded at $4.92. Approximately 3,499,379 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 7,327,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Novavax Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.13.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 74.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novavax

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,679,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,778,000 after buying an additional 576,803 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Novavax by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,551,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,633,000 after acquiring an additional 978,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,994,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,039 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 6,330,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,834,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,540,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after purchasing an additional 718,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

