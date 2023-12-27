NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NXGPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,000 ($88.95) to GBX 7,300 ($92.76) in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NEXT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

NEXT Price Performance

About NEXT

Shares of OTCMKTS NXGPF opened at $84.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.72 and its 200-day moving average is $84.25. NEXT has a twelve month low of $84.75 and a twelve month high of $84.75.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

