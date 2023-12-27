Next Capital Management LLC Sells 770 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Next Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,956,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,017,945. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $72.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.77 and its 200-day moving average is $40.32.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

