Next Capital Management LLC Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Next Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.4% of Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 39.2% during the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $75.28. 369,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,097. The company has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.19 and a 52 week high of $75.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.76.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

