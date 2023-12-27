Next Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Next Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 478.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,668,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,709,000 after buying an additional 1,380,116 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,744,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 1,293,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,522 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $303.98. 511,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $209.27 and a 12 month high of $304.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.32.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

