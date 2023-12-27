New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.66.

Several equities analysts have commented on NGD shares. StockNews.com raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.00 to $1.05 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. New Gold has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $1.61.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $201.30 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in New Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in New Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in New Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 31.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

