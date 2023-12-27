Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NAVB opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08. The company has a market cap of $5.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.53. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.35.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.