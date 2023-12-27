National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an underperform rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.29.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $41.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.71. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $44.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.51%.

In other news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $359,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,029,626 shares in the company, valued at $144,744,165.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,071.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

