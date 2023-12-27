N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.05

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15.05 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.23), with a volume of 41164 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.23).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Get N Brown Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BWNG

N Brown Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at N Brown Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.41, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 7.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 18.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £83.40 million, a PE ratio of -138.46, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.04.

In other N Brown Group news, insider David Alliance of Manchester acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £9,500 ($12,071.16). 96.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About N Brown Group

(Get Free Report)

N Brown Group plc operates as a clothing and footwear digital retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men and women under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, Home Essentials, Fashion World, Marisota, Oxendales, and Premier Man brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for N Brown Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N Brown Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.