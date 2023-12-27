N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.05

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15.05 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.23), with a volume of 41164 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.23).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a report on Thursday, October 12th.
N Brown Group Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at N Brown Group
In other N Brown Group news, insider David Alliance of Manchester acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £9,500 ($12,071.16). 96.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About N Brown Group
N Brown Group plc operates as a clothing and footwear digital retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men and women under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, Home Essentials, Fashion World, Marisota, Oxendales, and Premier Man brands.
