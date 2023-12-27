Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Trading Down 2.4%

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) was down 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.89 and last traded at $19.89. Approximately 90,026 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 591,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.70.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $191.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.23 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 37.36% and a negative return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $470,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,230.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 29.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 10.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

