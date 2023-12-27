Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.35

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$29.35 and last traded at C$29.31, with a volume of 740813 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MFC. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.44.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$53.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 123.80, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.60.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.82 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 70.18% and a return on equity of 26.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.6507538 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total value of C$267,335.41. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

See Also

