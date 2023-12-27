LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 20,013 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,013 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,735,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,848,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,747,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after buying an additional 1,735,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.27. 1,973,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,183,331. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $86.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.39.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

