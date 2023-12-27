LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,969 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $6,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.2% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 7.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Melius downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.20. 1,361,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,783,760. The stock has a market cap of $121.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.10. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

