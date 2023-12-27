LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.54 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up 1.6% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.80. 330,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,127,350. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.72. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $100.62. The firm has a market cap of $55.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.44.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

